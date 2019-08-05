Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,569 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Southern by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,406,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $424,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.45. 2,237,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,573. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.18. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

