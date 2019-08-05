Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $585,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $797,038,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,748 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,518,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,196,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,857,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,314. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

