Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,993. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $168.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

