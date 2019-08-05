Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 5,526 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 453.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in 3M by 20,703.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 17,524.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2,768.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,258,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.77.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $5.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.48. 1,357,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

