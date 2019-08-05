Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,559,000 after buying an additional 340,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,882,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,310,000 after buying an additional 275,676 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,855,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,642,000 after buying an additional 228,630 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,250,000 after buying an additional 137,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 981,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,146,000 after buying an additional 514,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.10. The company had a trading volume of 363,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

