Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 2,100 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in General Electric were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Income Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in General Electric by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 94,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 43,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $9.67. 53,956,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,984,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

