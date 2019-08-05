Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,608,000 after buying an additional 1,259,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,847,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,311,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,795,000 after buying an additional 215,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,999,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,332,000 after buying an additional 62,063 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.50. 163,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

