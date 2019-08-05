Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trupanion and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $130,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,515,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,377,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 4,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $140,265.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $1,875,757. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trupanion by 11.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Trupanion by 12.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

