Trex (TREX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/31/2019 – Trex was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Trex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2019 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

6/10/2019 – Trex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.68. 856,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,209. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $732,890.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,876.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $374,348.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,317. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 69.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,221,000 after buying an additional 1,170,545 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,704,000 after buying an additional 208,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,298,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,372,000 after buying an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,953,000 after buying an additional 46,996 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

