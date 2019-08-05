TravelNote 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 476.4% higher against the dollar. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. TravelNote has a total market cap of $130,515.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00236776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.01302285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021082 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00102309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.