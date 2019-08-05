Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $1,017,809.47 in Stock

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,887.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,624. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.08. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

