Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Director Chad C. Deaton Purchases 25,000 Shares

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $132,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $131,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RIG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,819,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,891,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.88. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.81 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $12.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.