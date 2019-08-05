TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter.

TAT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,972. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

In other TransAtlantic Petroleum news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 70,780 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $55,208.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,476,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,434.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 7,200,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,155 in the last three months.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

