Towerview LLC Makes New Investment in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Allergan makes up 0.5% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Allergan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.48.

Allergan stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.38. 2,299,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,469. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.74.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.