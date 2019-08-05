TOP Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One TOP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a total market capitalization of $13.00 million and $1.31 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00235627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.01318844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00021726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00102808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000476 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,898,733,683 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

