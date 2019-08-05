Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the quarter. Msci comprises 3.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Msci worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 37.5% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 78.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 40.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 12.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Shares of Msci stock traded down $13.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.00. 39,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,763. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.38. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,447.40%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.