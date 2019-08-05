Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $211,000. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 415,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,509,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $306,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.00. 2,806,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,740. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,925 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

