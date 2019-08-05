Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,721 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 58.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 207 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 19.3% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 617 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Hat alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHT. William Blair downgraded shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.37.

Red Hat stock remained flat at $$187.71 during midday trading on Monday. 999,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,676. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.55. Red Hat Inc has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $189.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The open-source software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Red Hat had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $934.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Hat Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.