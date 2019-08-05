Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total transaction of $22,992,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,352,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total value of $3,043,847.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,278,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,156 shares of company stock valued at $118,298,966. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded down $20.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $771.95. 29,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,456. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $748.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $811.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $824.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

