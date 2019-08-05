Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 172.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $63.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,782.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,109.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,879.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,988.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,080.00 price objective (up previously from $2,040.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,057.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

