Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,757 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,983,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,435,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 178,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.56. 5,545,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,620,043. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

