Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:TOFB opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35. Tofutti Brands has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded dairy free frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

