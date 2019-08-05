Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:TOFB opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35. Tofutti Brands has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.17.
About Tofutti Brands
