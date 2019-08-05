Titan Coin (TTN) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $403,308.00 and $132.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 894,874,578 coins and its circulating supply is 849,872,748 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

