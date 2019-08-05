Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

TLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Tilly’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,668. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $232.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 12,795 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $100,952.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,290 shares in the company, valued at $270,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $25,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at $159,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after buying an additional 609,429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 60,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 110,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

