THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) Stock Price Up 169.3%

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) shares rose 169.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

TCKGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

