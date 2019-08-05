Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

TMO opened at $268.83 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $208.34 and a one year high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.36. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

