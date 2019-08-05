The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) COO Spencer Burton Sells 213 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) COO Spencer Burton sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,786.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Spencer Burton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

ENSG stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 122.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 213,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,338 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 815,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 142,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 116,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.