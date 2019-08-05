The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,060,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 424,425 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 233,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.01. 6,254,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,321,040. The company has a market capitalization of $223.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

