The Abyss One Day Trading Volume Reaches $341,895.00 (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, The Abyss has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One The Abyss token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinExchange. The Abyss has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.76 or 0.05075751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001147 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

The Abyss Profile

The Abyss is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Abyss’ official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Indodax, IDEX, YoBit, DDEX, CoinBene, HitBTC, BitForex, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

