Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 208.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 82.4% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 68.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 233.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.84. 5,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.07. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.18.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

