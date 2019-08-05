Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 81,075 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 81,075 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBLX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBLX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.11. 192,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $158.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 30.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6418 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rowe lowered their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

