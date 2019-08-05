Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 71,900 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 189,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $197,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CG stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

