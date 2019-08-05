Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,402 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $5,446,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 400.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 324.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 201.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.36. 17,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,007. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 129.40, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAXN. Raymond James upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $3,504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,165,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,183 shares of company stock worth $10,196,203. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.