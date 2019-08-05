Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.81 Million Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317,100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.21% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,153,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 422,385 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,461,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 77.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 132,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 57,974 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 43,948 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

