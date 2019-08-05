Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Markel by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 900 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.41, for a total transaction of $990,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,881,440.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,106.17, for a total value of $221,234.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,097,913.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded down $24.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,094.50. 9,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,812. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.32. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,099.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.