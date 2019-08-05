TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Bought by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84,495 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 860,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 21,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. 2,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.80. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. TETRA Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.