Tether (USDT) Market Cap Reaches $4.08 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and $22.66 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008595 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Iquant, MBAex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00238558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.01320072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00105828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000476 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00018970 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,270,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,756,173 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MBAex, IDCM, ABCC, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Coinut, Kryptono, EXX, ChaoEX, FCoin, OOOBTC, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, CoinTiger, Huobi, BitMart, IDAX, BigONE, Trade By Trade, BtcTurk, Exmo, Liqui, HitBTC, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Bibox, QBTC, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Kraken, Bitfinex, B2BX, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, TDAX, Kucoin, UEX, Iquant, DigiFinex, OKEx, CoinEx, BitForex, C2CX, Cobinhood, Binance, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.