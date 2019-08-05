Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Terex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Terex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. 4,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,758. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40. Terex has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In related news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $43,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,581 shares of company stock worth $46,020 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,616 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 62,389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

