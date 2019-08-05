Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.29.

TDC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,801. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Teradata has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Teradata by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

