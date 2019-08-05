Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

TDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teradata to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 150,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,801. Teradata has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Teradata had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 71.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.