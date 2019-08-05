Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-2.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $18-18.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.19 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.23-0.48 EPS.

Shares of THC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.10. 1,170,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,218. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.46.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 200,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $3,872,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.