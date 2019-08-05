Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, 2,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08.

Telit Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

