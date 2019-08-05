Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.58 Million

Brokerages expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) to report $17.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. Teligent reported sales of $16.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year sales of $73.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.07 million to $74.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $98.00 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teligent.

Get Teligent alerts:

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Teligent had a negative net margin of 73.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

TLGT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. 7,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65. Teligent has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of $36.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Teligent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,727,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Teligent by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Teligent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teligent by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teligent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teligent (TLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.