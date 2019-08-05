Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $403.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $325.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $367.67.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $4.77 on Friday, hitting $356.58. 3,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,055. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $366.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.52, for a total value of $2,503,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.28, for a total transaction of $68,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,949 shares of company stock worth $17,239,052. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 82.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.