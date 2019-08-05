Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $64.50 and last traded at $65.60, 1,649,977 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,368,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.63.

Specifically, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 18,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,236,304.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 8,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $473,620.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,763 shares of company stock worth $9,981,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 443.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 181,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

