TD Securities Increases Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IIP.UN stock opened at C$14.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.71 and a one year high of C$15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$767,442.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.