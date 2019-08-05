TD Securities Cuts Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $13.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.64.

SWIR stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 2,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,023. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $436.33 million, a PE ratio of 90.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 301.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $191.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

