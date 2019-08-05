Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.49). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.86) to ($4.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.47).

TCRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 66,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,663. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $25.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,686,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,607,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

