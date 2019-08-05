TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) PT Raised to $45.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan D. Bode sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $236,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TCF Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 446,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 116,950 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 771,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 314,039 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,031,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 385,220 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.