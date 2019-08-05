TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,175 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of TCF traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,276. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.47 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan D. Bode sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $236,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

